Caps take on the Lightning Saturday in Tampa

By NBC Sports Washington | @NBCSWashington March 16, 2019 4:23 pm 03/16/2019 04:23pm
The last time these two took the ice was Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Final series late last May, with Washington advancing to the Stanley Cup Finals after rallying from a 3-2 series deficit and winning three straight on the road.

Both squads have ramped it up this season: the Caps are laser focused on winning another Stanley Cup, leading the Metropolitan Division at 42-22-7, and Tampa Bay, already having clinched a postseason berth, sitting pretty at 54-13-4.

The Capitals plan on using the same lineup for this matchup that worked to perfection on Thursday night in their 5-2 victory against the Flyers.

Stat you should know: With one more assist, Nicklas Backstrom will reach No. 50 for the sixth straight year.

