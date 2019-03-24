Caps take down Philadelphia Flyers 3-1 ending 2 game skid

Heading into Sunday’s game, the Capitals were looking to regain their momentum following two straight lackluster losses. However, they knew a win wouldn’t come easy; the Philadelphia Flyers needed as many wins as possible en route to keeping their playoff hopes alive.

Washington Capitals defenseman Nick Jensen (3) battles for the puck against Philadelphia Flyers left wing Michael Raffl (12) during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Sunday, March 24, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Heading into Sunday’s game, the Capitals were looking to regain their momentum following two straight lackluster losses. However, they knew a win wouldn’t come easy; the Philadelphia Flyers needed as many wins as possible en route to keeping their playoff hopes alive. But thanks mainly to Braden Holtby, the Caps ended a two-game skid with a 3-1 win Sunday.

Washington made it 1-0 early in the first period, when Tom Wilson tipped a Nick Jensen point shot past Brian Elliott for his 22nd goal of the season.

Travis Boyd would add another goal in the second period, again on a deflection to give Washington a two-goal lead. It was his first goal in 25 games and his fifth of the season.

Though Washington managed to strike in the second period, Philadelphia controlled the tempo, drawing three penalties and outshooting the Caps 20-7. Jakub Voracek finally got the Flyers on the board on their third power-play attempt, cutting Washington’s lead in half heading into the third.

The Caps would regain a two-goal lead about halfway through the third, when Brett Connolly sprung Jakub Vrana on a breakaway, where he netted his 22nd of the year to make it 3-1.

Holtby finished with 35 saves and the Capitals gained a three-point lead in the Metropolitan Division.

