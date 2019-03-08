202
Home » Washington Capitals » Caps take down ailing…

Caps take down ailing New Jersey Devils 3-0

By NBC Sports Washington | @NBCSWashington March 8, 2019 10:30 pm 03/08/2019 10:30pm
Share

Against an ailing Devils team, the Washington Capitals were expected to come out on top in this one. They did just that and remained hot with a 3-0 win over New Jersey Friday.

Against an ailing Devils team, the Washington Capitals were expected to come out on top in this one. They did just that and remained hot with a 3-0 win over New Jersey Friday.

Braden Holtby was the biggest reason the Capitals won their sixth straight, as he backstopped them to victory with 25 saves and his third shutout of the year. He now has five shutouts in his career against New Jersey.

The Caps again got off to a good start, getting on the board within the first 10 minutes for the third straight game with Andre Burakovsky scoring his 11th of the season less than three minutes in. He now has goals in three straight and points in five of his last six, while Travis Boyd, who got the secondary assist on the goal, is riding a three-game point streak.

Though the Capitals held the lead, he first period didn’t go as well as planned. The Caps were unable to strike on three power play opportunities in the opening frame, including a two-man advantage that lasted 1:48. A lack of tape-to-tape passing and missed chances led to the Capitals being not only out-chanced  7-3 by the Devils, but only leading by one heading into the second.

Despite a number of penalties between the two teams, neither team wouldn’t get on the board until the third period, when Nicklas Backstrom deflected in a point shot from John Carlson on the man advantage to make it 2-0. Washington now has a power-play goal in five of their last six games, and Backstrom has eight points in his last six games, including goals in two straight.

Lars Eller put the final nail in the coffin with less than a minute remaining, making it 3-0 as the Devils went 0-for-6 on the power play. Mackenzie Blackwood finished with 33 saves on 35 shots.

With the win, the Caps have retaken the Metro Division lead and have 87 points.

MORE CAPITALS NEWS:

This article was written by WTOP’s news partner, NBC Sports Washington. Sign up for NBC Sports Washington’s free email subscription today.

More News

Topics:
braden holtby Lars Eller new jersey devils NHL News nicklas backstrom Sports Washington Capitals Washington, DC Sports
700

Other Galleries

See our other photo and media galleries

Recommended
Latest
600
500
10 things you didn’t know about St. Patrick’s Day
2019 local deaths of note
Celebrity birthdays March 10-16
Today in History: March 15
Recipes: Bake your way through the rest of winter
‘Skinny’ on DC-area gym classes
6th deadliest tornado in US history
Celebrity deaths
March Entertainment Guide
Chili recipes for every mood and occasion
Red carpet fashion
Academy Award winners
February snow
Westminster Kennel Club dog show
Wolf Trap reveals summer lineup
New York Fashion Week 2019
WTOP gets top-notch new home
Northam under fire over photo
See commericals from Super Bowl LIII
Every Super Bowl halftime show ranked
Longest government shutdown in US history
30 slow cooker recipes to keep you warm (and full)
Recipes for cold days: Winter comfort foods
Top photos of 2018