Capitals look to win another thriller with Rangers on Sunday

In a tight race for first in the Metro with the Islanders, Washington will have to keep up their production of late and keep the offense going against a Rangers team that's dropped three straight.

This article was written by WTOP’s news partner, NBC Sports Washington. Sign up for NBC Sports Washington’s free email subscription today.

In a back-and-forth tilt against the Rangers last week , the Washington Capitals were still able to come out on top with a thrilling 6-5 win. They’ll look to put on the same offensive pressure in Sunday’s rematch.

Despite the standings, this will still be tough for the Capitals; they haven’t been great in afternoon match ups this year.

Here’s everything you need to know heading into Tuesday’s game, where the puck drops at 12:30 p.m. in a nationally-televised game on NBC.

What: Washington Capitals at New York Rangers, Game 66 of the 2018-19 NHL Regular Season

Where: Madison Square Garden, New York City, NY

When: 12:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBC.

Livestream: You can livestream Capitals at Rangers on NBC Sports Washington’s livestream page and on the NBC Sports App.

Radio: Caps 24/7 Radio, 106.7 The Fan FM

What to watch for:

The Tiger’s back — After a five-game scoreless drought, Lars Eller is heating up for the Caps as they enter the final stretch of the season. He has points in three of his last five games, including two multi-point performances. Can he keep it going against New York? Third line chemistry — The third line trio of Eller, Brett Connolly and Andre Burakovsky has been red hot of late, generating two goals and eight points over their last four games. Look for them to make a difference here. Key Ranger to watch — Brady Skjei is a 24-year-old defenseman who made a mark against the Capitals last week, scoring two goals, one of which forced overtime. With five points in his last four games, he’ll look to strike again, shutting down the Caps at one end of the rink and generating chances at the other.

Quote of the day

“[Washington] acquired me for a reason. They know what I’m all about and how I play hockey,” new Caps forward Carl Hagelin told NBC Sports Washington in an interview Friday . “There’s a lot of good guys on this team. Just the fact that I’ve played against them so much, it makes me feel like I know them even if I don’t. It’s an easy transition for me.”

Stats to know

John Carlson has points in six of his last eight games.

Jakub Vrana is riding a three-game point streak.

