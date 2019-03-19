Stanley Cup champion Capitals to visit White House Monday

Nearly 10 months after winning their first Stanley Cup, the Washington Capitals will finally make their White House visit next week.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Washington Capitals will go to the White House on Monday to celebrate their Stanley Cup championship, a team official confirmed to WTOP.

The Capitals will continue the NHL’s tradition of visiting the sitting president at the White House. The NBA’s Golden State Warriors and NFL’s Philadelphia Eagles did not visit President Donald Trump after winning championships.

The Washington Post first reported the move. The Capitals won the first Stanley Cup in franchise history last June against the Vegas Golden Knights.

Capitals owner Ted Leonsis told WTOP in late January that the White House had been in contact about a visit, but that no date had been confirmed at that point.

