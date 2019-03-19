202
Stanley Cup champion Capitals to visit White House Monday

By The Associated Press March 19, 2019 2:41 pm 03/19/2019 02:41pm
LAS VEGAS, NV - JUNE 07: Alex Ovechkin #8 of the Washington Capitals poses with his teammates for the team photo after their 4-3 win over the Vegas Golden Knights to win the Stanley Cup in Game Five of the 2018 NHL Stanley Cup Final at T-Mobile Arena on June 7, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Washington Capitals will go to the White House on Monday to celebrate their Stanley Cup championship, a team official confirmed to WTOP.

The Capitals will continue the NHL’s tradition of visiting the sitting president at the White House. The NBA’s Golden State Warriors and NFL’s Philadelphia Eagles did not visit President Donald Trump after winning championships.

The Washington Post first reported the move. The Capitals won the first Stanley Cup in franchise history last June against the Vegas Golden Knights.

Capitals owner Ted Leonsis told WTOP in late January that the White House had been in contact about a visit, but that no date had been confirmed at that point.

