202
Home » Washington Capitals » Caps win 1st game…

Caps win 1st game back home in thrilling OT rivalry game

By NBC Sports Washington | @NBCSWashington February 24, 2019 5:51 pm 02/24/2019 05:51pm
2 Shares

The Capitals were forced into overtime with just 31 seconds left in regulation, but walked away with a 6-5 win against the New York Rangers.

This article was written by WTOP’s news partner, NBC Sports Washington. Sign up for NBC Sports Washington’s free email subscription today.

The Capitals returned home on Sunday from a six-game, season-long road trip to beat rival New York Rangers 6-5 in overtime.

Washington was forced into overtime with just 31 seconds left to go in the game after a goal by Rangers’ Brady Skjei. Four minutes into overtime, Alex Ovechkin and Evgeny Kuznetsov combined to close out the game for the Caps.

The game got off to a rough start with Ranger Chris Kreider scoring just 21 seconds into the game. After the next few minutes of minimal action, the Caps awoke as John Carlson hits a slap pass to Nicklas Backstrom, tying the game for Washington with less than two minutes remaining in the first period. Michal Kempny scored just 21 seconds later to make it 2-1.

Washington went into the third period with a 3-2 lead, only to give it up in the first 30 seconds to a goal by Jimmy Vesey. But the Caps came back, striking two back-to-back goals by Nic Dowd and Backstrom.

Ranger Vladislav Namestnikov scored the fourth combined goal less than seven minutes into the third period, and, after a quick brawl between Matt Niskanen and Ryan Strome, Skjei’s score forced overtime. Kuznetsov’s tally in the extra session ended the game.

More Capitals News:

This article was written by WTOP’s news partner, NBC Sports Washington. Sign up for NBC Sports Washington’s free email subscription today.

More News

Topics:
caps new york rangers NHL News Sports Washington Capitals Washington, DC Sports
700

Other Galleries

See our other photo and media galleries

Recommended
Latest
600
Chili recipes for every mood and occasion
Red carpet fashion
Academy Award winners
Today in History: March 2
Celebrity deaths
Celebrity birthdays Feb. 24 - March 2
February snow
2019 local deaths of note
Westminster Kennel Club dog show
National Cathedral lights
61st annual Grammy Awards
Wolf Trap reveals summer lineup
New York Fashion Week 2019
WTOP gets top-notch new home
Super Bowl victory parade
Northam under fire over photo
Fun things to do in February
See commericals from Super Bowl LIII
Every Super Bowl halftime show ranked
Lunar eclipse
Women's March
Indigenous Peoples March and the March for Life
Longest government shutdown in US history
30 slow cooker recipes to keep you warm (and full)
First winter storm of 2019
Recipes for cold days: Winter comfort foods
PHOTOS: Cool gadgets and tech from CES 2019
Golden Globe winners
PHOTOS: World welcomes 2019
Best local photos of 2018
Top photos of 2018