Caps win 1st game back home in thrilling OT rivalry game

Washington Capitals right wing Brett Connolly (10), center, falls into the New York Rangers bench with the help of Rangers left wing Connor Brickley, front right, during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

The Capitals were forced into overtime with just 31 seconds left in regulation, but walked away with a 6-5 win against the New York Rangers.

The Capitals returned home on Sunday from a six-game, season-long road trip to beat rival New York Rangers 6-5 in overtime.

Washington was forced into overtime with just 31 seconds left to go in the game after a goal by Rangers’ Brady Skjei. Four minutes into overtime, Alex Ovechkin and Evgeny Kuznetsov combined to close out the game for the Caps.

The game got off to a rough start with Ranger Chris Kreider scoring just 21 seconds into the game. After the next few minutes of minimal action, the Caps awoke as John Carlson hits a slap pass to Nicklas Backstrom, tying the game for Washington with less than two minutes remaining in the first period. Michal Kempny scored just 21 seconds later to make it 2-1.

21 seconds after Backy’s tying goal, Kempny gives the Caps the 2-1 lead! 👏 pic.twitter.com/HbE8wUM2A7 — NBC Sports Capitals (@NBCSCapitals) February 24, 2019

Washington went into the third period with a 3-2 lead, only to give it up in the first 30 seconds to a goal by Jimmy Vesey. But the Caps came back, striking two back-to-back goals by Nic Dowd and Backstrom.

Ranger Vladislav Namestnikov scored the fourth combined goal less than seven minutes into the third period, and, after a quick brawl between Matt Niskanen and Ryan Strome, Skjei’s score forced overtime. Kuznetsov’s tally in the extra session ended the game.

