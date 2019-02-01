202
Home » Washington Capitals » Caps look to snap…

Caps look to snap 7-game losing streak against visiting Flames

By NBC Sports Washington | @NBCSWashington February 1, 2019 8:25 am 02/01/2019 08:25am
Share

This article was written by WTOP’s news partner, NBC Sports WashingtonSign up for NBC Sports Washington’s free email subscription today.

The Washington Capitals are finally back from their much-needed break to address their seven-game losing streak. The Caps host the Calgary Flames at Capital One Arena at 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 1.

What to watch for:
1. Can the Caps break a seven-game losing streak? The Caps are on a seven-game skid, their longest streak to date. Can they bounce back with a win against the Flames after a much-needed break?
2. Braden Holtby: The Capitals’ star goaltender did not play to his full potential during the past seven games. However, Holtby looked like his old self again during the All-Star game. Can he get back to his All-Star form?
3. Jakub Vrana: Vrana has had a breakout season thus far with 5 goals and 13 assists in just 50 games. Can he up his season total against the Flames on Friday?

How to watch:

Coverage begins at 7 p.m. on NBC Sports Washington. Watch the livestream.

Quote of the day:
“I just felt a little bit different energy around our room today. Guys happy to be back with each other. For as much as we look at it, different things to improve on, I think this break came at a good time for us. We’ll see how that goes tomorrow and putting the proper group together obviously without our captain, it’s not going to be easy.” – Caps coach Todd Reirden to NBC Sports Washington.

Last time these teams met:
The last time these teams met was Oct. 27, 2018. The Caps beat the Flames in overtime in a thrilling shootout 4-3, notching Pheonix Copley’s first NHL win.

Stat to know:
Prior to the All-Star Break, the Calgary Flames had a 3-game winning streak. The Capitals? A 7-game losing streak.

Listen to a podcast 

MORE CAPITALS NEWS:

This article was written by WTOP’s news partner, NBC Sports Washington. Sign up for NBC Sports Washington’s free email subscription today.

More News

Topics:
braden holtby Sports Washington Capitals Washington, DC Sports
Advertiser Content


800

NFL News

Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500