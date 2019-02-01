Caps look to snap 7-game losing streak against visiting Flames

The Washington Capitals are finally back from their much-needed break to address their seven-game losing streak. The Caps host the Calgary Flames at Capital One Arena at 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 1.

This article was written by WTOP’s news partner, NBC Sports Washington. Sign up for NBC Sports Washington’s free email subscription today.

What to watch for:

1. Can the Caps break a seven-game losing streak? The Caps are on a seven-game skid, their longest streak to date. Can they bounce back with a win against the Flames after a much-needed break?

2. Braden Holtby: The Capitals’ star goaltender did not play to his full potential during the past seven games. However, Holtby looked like his old self again during the All-Star game. Can he get back to his All-Star form?

3. Jakub Vrana: Vrana has had a breakout season thus far with 5 goals and 13 assists in just 50 games. Can he up his season total against the Flames on Friday?

How to watch:

Coverage begins at 7 p.m. on NBC Sports Washington. Watch the livestream.

Quote of the day:

“I just felt a little bit different energy around our room today. Guys happy to be back with each other. For as much as we look at it, different things to improve on, I think this break came at a good time for us. We’ll see how that goes tomorrow and putting the proper group together obviously without our captain, it’s not going to be easy.” – Caps coach Todd Reirden to NBC Sports Washington.

Last time these teams met:

The last time these teams met was Oct. 27, 2018. The Caps beat the Flames in overtime in a thrilling shootout 4-3, notching Pheonix Copley’s first NHL win.

Stat to know:

Prior to the All-Star Break, the Calgary Flames had a 3-game winning streak. The Capitals? A 7-game losing streak.

Listen to a podcast

