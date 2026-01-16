What to know about inauguration-related events in Virginia this weekend

Virginia's capital city will make way this weekend for a host of events related to the inauguration of Abigail Spanberger, who will become the first woman to serve as the state's governor.

Events are scheduled Friday through Sunday, some of which are open to the public and some of which are ticketed.

The theme of the weekend’s events is “United for Virginia’s Future,” a slogan which Spanberger’s team says reflects the deep pride and collective strength that will move the state forward.

Friday’s events

Made in Virginia Market, 3 p.m. to 8 p.m., 17th Street Market (100 N 17th St., Richmond, Virginia)

The market is open to the public and will include performances by Pusha T, ELONCE, SynHERgi, Holy River and TeezySoDope.

More than 40 Virginia artisans, small businesses and food vendors will pack the market and offer a wide array of products, eats, art, games and more. Details are available on the Spanberger Inaugural Committee website.

Welcome reception, Friday evening, Virginia Museum of History and Culture

Tickets are required to attend the reception, which will be hosted by Spanberger and her husband, Virginia’s incoming first gentleman, Adam Spanberger.

Saturday’s events

Interfaith prayer breakfast, Saturday morning, St. Paul’s Episcopal Church

Spanberger and her husband will host a breakfast ahead of the inauguration ceremony to bring together Virginians from different faith backgrounds. Admission to the event is by invitation only.

Inauguration ceremony, noon, Virginia State Capitol

The main event will be held at noon, outdoors on the South Portico of the state Capitol. During the historic ceremony, Spanberger, Lt. Gov.-elect Ghazala Hashmi and Attorney General-elect Jay Jones will be sworn in.

While the event is free, tickets were awarded by a lottery. Winners have been selected and notified. The ceremony will be livestreamed on WTOP.com when it begins.

Inaugural parade, following inauguration ceremony, Capitol Square in Richmond

More than 25 groups from across Virginia will march through Capitol Square in Richmond immediately following the inaugural ceremony. The parade is open to attendees of the ceremony.

A full list of parade participants is available on the Spanberger Inaugural Committee website.

Inaugural ball, doors open at 6:30 p.m., program begins 8:15 p.m., Richmond Main Street Station

Tickets are required to attend the inaugural ball, which will be hosted by the Spanbergers. The celebration will feature live performances, food and libations.

Sunday’s events

First gentleman’s breakfast, Sunday morning, Science Museum of Virginia

Pancakes are on the menu for Sunday morning’s breakfast, which is intended to allow incoming first gentleman Adam Spanberger to introduce himself to his fellow Virginians. Tickets are required to attend.

Executive Mansion open house, 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., Virginia Executive Mansion

Sunday’s open house at the Executive Mansion, as the name implies, is open to the public. However, entry into the governor’s residence is first come, first served.

Guests are invited to enter at the Capitol Square entrance.

