Virginia state trooper injured in pursuit on I-495

A Virginia State Police trooper pursuing a suspected reckless driver on I-495 ran off the road and sustained “minor injuries” on Sunday afternoon in Alexandria, according to the department.

Around 3:45 p.m., state police said, a trooper attempted to stop the driver of a Honda Accord suspected of reckless driving at the intersection of S. Van Dorn and Eisenhower streets.

The driver of the vehicle refused to stop, which led to a pursuit, police said. The driver of the Honda headed toward the Van Dorn Street exit during the incident.

The pursuit ended abruptly in the area of the exit when the trooper ran off the road, struck a tree and rolled over once in an attempt to avoid hitting a third, uninvolved vehicle, police said.

The trooper suffered minor injuries and was taken to the hospital.

Police are still investigating the incident.

