‘Not the right location:’ County supervisors, residents oppose DHS ICE facility near Richmond

Amid nationwide shock over recent ICE-related deaths in Minneapolis that have ignited protests and debate over federal immigration enforcement, the Hanover County Board of Supervisors on Wednesday pushed back against a U.S. Department of Homeland Security plan to convert a newly built warehouse off Lakeridge Parkway into an immigration detention processing facility.

More than 500 protesters — along with some supporters of ICE’s enforcement efforts — gathered outside the county administration building and residents filled the meeting room to capacity to voice overwhelming opposition.

At the start of the meeting, with the boardroom packed and additional residents watching from an overflow room in the hallway, Board Chair Sean Davis read a statement drafted by supervisors during a closed session earlier in the day, marking the county’s first official response to the federal proposal.

“The board opposes the purchase of this property by DHS because of well planned current land uses,” Davis said, drawing applause from the audience.

At least 171 speakers signed up to address the board during the marathon public comment session, with most urging supervisors to block the project, warning it would fundamentally alter the character of the area and strain county resources.

A handful of supporters of the facility also spoke, citing public safety concerns and backing ICE’s enforcement mission.

County says it was not consulted on site selection

Last week, Hanover County received a letter from DHS confirming its intent to purchase a 43.49-acre site at 11525 Lakeridge Parkway in Ashland, where a 552,576-square-foot warehouse built in 2024 currently stands vacant.

The building had been marketed as a potential distribution center and is owned by Canadian developer Jim Pattison Developments, based in Vancouver. County tax records show the property is expected to be assessed at $50.48 million this year.

According to DHS, the warehouse could be renovated or rebuilt to support U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement operations, potentially including “construction of holding and processing spaces.”

But the letter offered few specifics, including how many people would be detained, whether detention would be short- or long-term, staffing levels or a project timeline.

DHS gave the county 30 days to respond. In a notice posted on the county’s website Thursday, officials said Hanover plans to reply within that timeframe.

Davis emphasized Wednesday that the county was not consulted before the site was selected.

“Hanover County did not request that DHS select this property, was not involved in the selection process and was not consulted by the federal government prior to being notified,” Davis said, reading from the board’s statement.

He added that the county had also not been asked whether the project aligned with its comprehensive plan or land-use policies.

While federal facilities are exempt from local zoning rules, supervisors raised concerns about the site’s proximity to retail businesses, hotels, restaurants, residential neighborhoods and a historic district.

The property also sits within the Lewistown Commerce Center Community Development Authority, an area intended for planned commercial and industrial development, and borders county-owned land reserved for future public use.

“Simply put, a DHS facility at this property on Lakeridge Parkway is not consistent with the established land use for this business, residential and commerce area,” Davis said.

The board warned that converting the site to a federal detention facility would reduce county tax revenues by at least $1 million annually and impose unplanned demands on local services, including public safety.

“While the board has no role in federal immigration policy, we are responsible for land use, budget decisions and ensuring transparency and public engagement on matters within the board’s authority,” Davis said. “Based on what we know today, this property is not the right location for this type of operation.”

The board directed county staff and the county attorney to evaluate potential impacts and submit a formal response to DHS by mid-February. Supervisors also said they have asked Virginia’s congressional delegation to help identify alternative sites and are reviewing possible legal options.

Most residents urge board to stop project

Along Route 54, protesters blocked traffic toward the building. Inside, speakers opposing the facility were frequently met with applause, both in the main chamber and the overflow hallway.

Kimberly Matthews of Mechanicsville told supervisors that fear was already spreading through the community.

“I’m here to tell you that your people are scared,” Matthews said. “This is where we stop that. This is the line in the sand. This is when we say no.”

The Rev. Sterling Severns, pastor of Tabernacle Baptist Church in Richmond and an Ashland resident, thanked the board for its stance.

“I love the people of this county,” Severns said. “I rejoice tonight in hearing the decision that was made earlier today, and you are to be commended for it.”

Several speakers raised concerns about the facility’s proximity to a historically Black community that was the epicenter of the state’s most high profile environmental justice battle in recent years..

Patricia Hunter Jordan, speaking on behalf of the Hanover County NAACP, noted the site is roughly a half-mile from Brown Grove, a recognized historic district. Residents of Brown Grove fiercely opposed a massive Wegmans distribution center that was built in the community in 2024, citing environmental concerns and worries about how the facility would impact residents, many of whom are elderly people of color.

“This facility would only be a half mile from Brown Grove, once again putting a burden on this historically Black community,” Jordan said.

Faith leaders also warned of broader moral and social consequences.

Marc Stevenson, bishop of the Episcopal Diocese of Virginia, said detention facilities nationwide have become “hotbeds of neglect.”

“To welcome such a facility over the welcome of human beings is to question the values that shape our community,” Stevenson said.

Camilla Hill of Ashland questioned whether the project would provide any tangible benefit to Hanover residents.

“A detention center will impose long-term costs on the county while offering no benefit,” Hill said. “The federal government’s lack of planning is not our emergency.”

Supporters cite public safety, law enforcement

Some speakers supported the proposal, urging supervisors to prioritize law enforcement and immigration enforcement.

Tina Steinberg of Ashland said she backed the facility and criticized protesters.

“ICE is protecting the rule of law,” Steinberg said. “Please stand in unity with ICE to protect this country and keep its people safe from violent criminals.”

Kristen Holte, a resident of the Cold Harbor District, echoed those sentiments.

“I 100% approve of the Department of Homeland Security having a warehouse on Lakeridge Parkway, or somewhere else in Hanover County,” Holte said. “Please do not delay this proposed facility.”

Hanover’s situation is not unique in Virginia. The Washington Post reported in December that President Donald Trump’s administration is seeking to convert industrial warehouses into large-scale immigrant detention facilities, including a potential site in Stafford County.

Davis reiterated the board’s commitment to transparency and continued communication throughout this process.

“We appreciate how engaged and informed our residents continue to be,” Davis said. “While many recognize the board’s limitations on this matter, we will continue to provide updates as accurate information becomes available.”