Mixed-use development plans at site of former Key Bridge Marriott in Rosslyn

After years of sitting vacant, the former Key Bridge Marriott site in Rosslyn is set for a major transformation. D.C.-based Quadrangle Development plans “Potomac Overlook,” a 1,775-unit residential project overlooking the Potomac River and Georgetown.

For years, a piece of valuable real estate at the site of the former Key Bridge Marriott has sat unused, waiting for a developer with a vision to build on the location, which has stunning views overlooking the Potomac River, across from Georgetown and Downtown D.C.

Now, D.C.-based Quadrangle Development has announced plans for what it calls “Potomac Overlook,” a 1,775-unit residential project with a planned 200-room hotel and public park space on the 5.5-acre site, one of the area’s most valuable, visible and undeveloped waterfront parcels in Rosslyn.

“This is an exceptional opportunity to activate an incredible property at the center of so much activity in Rosslyn and the entire DMV,” Quadrangle Development President Christopher Gladstone said in a statement announcing the program. “Our design purposefully invites the public in to enjoy this unique water view property offering outstanding views over the Potomac River and toward the Nation’s Capital.”

The development will be built on what was the site of the former Key Bridge Marriott, which was demolished in 2025 after the closed hotel at 1401 Langston Blvd. fell into disrepair.

In March 2023, the county condemned the property after an ongoing police operation to remove squatters from the hotel, which opened in 1959.

It was declared a “public nuisance” in May 2024.

The building may be gone but the land is highly valuable. In 2025, the property was assessed at $47.5 million, according to ARL now.

Quadrangle said in its news release that one of the reasons the location is so valuable is its access to public transportation and that Arlington is “housing hungry.” The developers also said it was important for the busy Key Bridge business area to have a hotel.

The plans include underground vehicle parking so the project can provide “the substantial publicly accessible open space, including bike and walking paths seamlessly connecting to both the multi-use Custis Trail and Gateway Park, as well as seating, landscaping and public art,” according to the news release.

Quadrangle said it has already filed the zoning application with Arlington County and it plans to move forward as soon as possible.

“Led by QDC, the project team looks forward to working closely and collaboratively with County staff to refine the proposed project under a clear and efficient timeline. QDC is also committed to an open, transparent process and anticipates ongoing engagement with County leadership and community stakeholders throughout 2026 as Potomac Overlook advances through the review process,” Quadrangle wrote.