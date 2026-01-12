A casino in your pocket? Bill hopes to bring online gambling to Virginia

Virginia lawmaker are considering a bill that would legalize online casinos by allowing you to gamble right from your phone.

A casino could be coming to your pocket if you live in Virginia or just drive into the commonwealth. Lawmakers are looking at the possibility of legalizing online casinos.

House Bill 161 would allow the five approved retail casinos to open up to three online platforms that would let you play blackjack or craps for money right on your phone.

Each casino would have to pay a $2 million platform fee as well as an initial licensing fee of $500,000.

The bill, sponsored by Del. Marcus Simon, of Falls Church, proposes that online gambling will be overseen by the Virginia Lottery Board, much like retail gambling, and will be taxed at 15% of adjusted gross revenue.

A small portion, 5%, of those taxes would be allocated to the Problem Gambling Treatment and Support Fund.

A similar bill failed to advance in the Virginia Senate last year.

Lawmakers are set to return to Richmond on Wednesday.

Casinos and gambling have been somewhat of a hot topic in Virginia in recent years.

Last month, the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors narrowly voted to oppose a possible casino opening in Tysons, ahead of the General Assembly’s return to session this week.

The idea originated in the Virginia Senate but was put on pause by lawmakers in the lower chamber in February 2025.