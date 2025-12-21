Missing 79-year-old Herndon man found dead

A 79-year-old Herndon, Virginia, man who had been missing since Monday was found dead on Saturday.

Authorities said that they found the body of Leonard Hugh Thompson in Troutville.

He had been missing since Monday evening, where surveillance video captured him pumping gas at an Exxon on Pacific Boulevard in Sterling.

His car was then found abandoned on Interstate 81 with a flat tire and missing keys.

Thompson was the father-in-law of three-time Olympic gold Medalist Dominique Dawes, who posted on social media about his death.

“Thank you all for the prayers and support during this very difficult time,” Dawes wrote. “Our last moment with him was accompanying him at mass and giving him a hug and my husband and I said, ‘Get home safely.'”

Police did not release the cause or manner of death.

