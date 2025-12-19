Live Radio
How to get tickets for Abigail Spanberger’s inauguration in January

Thomas Robertson | trobertson@wtop.com

December 19, 2025, 12:23 PM

Viewing the inauguration of Virginia Gov.-elect Abigail Spanberger will be a right reserved for winners of a ticket lottery, her inaugural committee announced Friday.

The inauguration ceremony will be held Saturday, Jan. 17 at noon on the South Portico of the Virginia State Capitol Building in Richmond. The event is free and open to the public, but tickets are required due to limited seating.

Those who would like to attend can enter the ticket lottery online, and will be asked to provide their name, phone number, email and mailing address.

“We will welcome as many Virginians as possible to Capitol Square on January 17,” Spanberger said in a news release. “I am so grateful for the excitement, support, and visions for our future that Virginians across the Commonwealth have shared with me over the last several weeks. I encourage anyone who hopes to celebrate with us next month to enter our ticket lottery.”

The theme for the inauguration is “United for Virginia’s Future,” which Spanberger’s office said “reflects the collective pride and common goals that will move the Commonwealth forward.”

