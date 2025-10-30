Fairfax County assisting Jamaica after Hurricane Melissa devastates island

Thirty-four members of the Fairfax County Urban Search and Rescue team will be in Jamaica beginning Thursday helping officials there recover from the devastation.

Help from Northern Virginia is heading to Jamaica to assist the Caribbean nation after Category 5 Hurricane Melissa made landfall this week.

Thirty-four members of the Fairfax County Urban Search and Rescue team will be in Jamaica beginning Thursday helping officials there recover from the devastation.

County officials said they got the call Wednesday from the State Department and will be there for an undetermined amount of time aiding any way they can.

Fairfax County spokesman John Morrison told WTOP the devastation from the hurricane is devastating and there is an exceptional amount of need.

“It looks like that island suffered some catastrophic destruction. So, it’s a widespread need. They have many logistical challenges of roadways and power and communications equipment,” Morrison said.

Dozens of people have died across the western Caribbean islands impacted by the storm and thousands are without power due to the widespread outages and dangerous conditions.

Morrison said the federal government is paying for all the expenses of the deployment and the county has more than adequate personnel, so it won’t be short staffed during the trip.

Plus, this gives county officials training for real-life situations when they’re needed here.

“It’s an honor to be able to represent our country, to go out and help people in their moment of need. I think it’s certainly some of the highlights of my career is being a part of this team,” he said. “We’re sort of used to dealing with natural disasters, whether it’s an earthquake or, in this case, a hurricane, so this is what we train for.”

The Jamaican government said it’s hoping to reopen the island’s airports as early as Thursday to allow emergency supplies to enter the country.

Morrison said the county’s commitment is open-ended, with no set return date on the calendar.

“We will be working with the emergency management authorities on the island of Jamaica in order to be most effective, wherever they need us,” he said. “It’s what our team is made of. Whether it’s a domestic response or an international response, we’re honored to help out.”

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2025 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.