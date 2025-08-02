I-395 road closures bound to bring backups this weekend

Road closures on Interstate 395 southbound near the Pentagon this weekend are bound to bring backups, the Virginia Department of Transportation warned.

Some of the southbound general purpose lanes will be closed due to a bridge project in the area.

The bridge — which is located beyond southbound Exit 8A to Pentagon South Parking, Route 27/Washington Boulevard and South Arlington Ridge Road — will have closures over South Fern Street.

Closures began Friday night and will continue throughout the weekend, possibly into Monday.

VDOT released a list of what the closures will look like for drivers:

9 p.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 2: Left lane closed

Left lane closed 10 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 2, to 7 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 3: Two left lanes closed

Two left lanes closed 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 3: Left lane closed

Left lane closed (Backup, if needed) 10 p.m. to 11 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 3: Left lane closed

(Backup, if needed) 11 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 3, to 4 a.m. Monday, Aug. 4: Two left lanes closed

(Backup, if needed) 4 a.m. to 5 a.m. Monday, Aug. 4: Left lane closed

VDOT said delays are to be expected.

“Closures won’t be far beyond the left exit ramps to Pentagon City or Crystal City. That’s an area that can get tricky, so if there is heavy volume during any of these work times, avoiding the left side of the roadway early will be wise if possible,” WTOP Traffic Reporter Bryan Albin said.

At least one I-395 general purpose lane will be open at all times, according to VDOT.

“Once these lane closures are complete, the southbound general purpose lanes over South Fern Street will be shifted to the right for approximately one month. The lane closures are part of a project to close joints and make minor repairs to several bridges along I-395,” VDOT said in a release.

