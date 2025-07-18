Department of Justice officially opens investigation into George Mason employment practices

The DOJ launched a probe into George Mason University over claims it gave preferential treatment to candidates of certain races and sexes during recruitment.

The Department of Justice has officially launched an investigation into George Mason University over allegations it gave preferential treatment to candidates of certain races and sexes during the hiring process, among other employment practices.

The DOJ said its investigation stems from statements and policies made by George Mason’s president that the push to hire people of certain races and sexes were decisions made to achieve “diversity goals,” according to a news release.

“It is unlawful and un-American to deny equal access to employment opportunities on the basis of race and sex,” said Assistant Attorney General Harmeet K. Dhillon, of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division, in a statement.

“When employers screen out qualified candidates from the hiring process, they not only erode trust in our public institutions — they violate the law, and the Justice Department will investigate accordingly.”

The DOJ outlined some of the allegations in a letter to George Mason dated Thursday, saying internal documents provided to them showed GMU has a policy of “listing the race of each member on faculty hiring panels to ensure greater nonwhite participation in the hiring process.”

The move comes after President Donald Trump’s administration opened a civil rights investigation last week into the university.

In that case, the Department of Education said it was responding to a complaint from multiple professors at George Mason who accused the university of favoring those from underrepresented groups.

George Mason has denied the allegations and said it has a commitment to complying with all state and federal employment mandates.

The DOJ said its Civil Rights Division’s Employment Litigation Section will investigate the case.

