Trump supporters in Fauquier Co. pleased with first month in office

One month into President Donald Trump’s second term, a sampling of voters in Fauquier County, Virginia, where approximately 60% voted for Trump, are pleased with his early priorities and accomplishments.

Located about 45 miles from the White House, Fauquier County was the closest Virginia county to support Trump, a Republican, in the November 2024 election, while Arlington, Fairfax, Loudoun and Prince William counties, as well as the City of Alexandria, voted for Kamala Harris, a Democrat.

“I think some things are going well, in terms of him doing what he said,” said one customer, as he filled his car’s tank at a gas station on Route 29, just outside of historic Warrenton. “He still needs to bring down prices and all that, but it’s only been a month.”

After buying a snack inside, another voter voiced his support for Trump.

”I think he’s doing a real good job,” he said. “I like the DOGE thing, with him going after wasteful spending.”

The Department of Government Efficiency is the Elon Musk-led project to slash the federal workforce and reduce or end disfavored programs.

The voter said trimming the size of the federal government was needed: “I think it was a lot of overreach from our government. It was way too big — too many agencies, that they just made up, and were funneling money.”

Another early morning customer agreed: “I think most people like what he’s doing with the government, trying to see what is fraud, waste and abuse,” he said.

As local federal workers deal with the impact of the Trump administration’s mandate of a return to full-time, in-person work, “I think it’s good that they get back to actually in the office because how many jobs can you actually do at home.”

Many federal offices downsized during the pandemic, with some agencies struggling to accommodate the influx of workers. “I think that’s a good thing — if not, maybe we can get rid of all the buildings, and sell real estate,” he said, half-jokingly.

Asked whether prices of day-to-day living have come down during the first month of second Trump term: “Looks like gas went up a little bit, and now it’s going back down, so it’s the typical fluctuation, depending on supply and demand.”

Another voter suggested things are on the right track: “Prices haven’t come down, but I live my life, every day. You can’t sit around and cry about it.”

