Plan to build casino in Tysons passes Virginia Senate

A bill that would build a casino, concert venue, conference center and hotel in Tysons has passed the Virginia Senate.

Plans for the Tysons Entertainment District passed with a vote of 24 to 16 on Tuesday.

“I thank my colleagues who supported this bill to give Fairfax County the authority to hold a referendum to let the voters decide whether or not to go forward with this project,” said Virginia Senate Majority Leader Scott Surovell.

Supporters of the bill have said it would generate hundreds of millions in tax revenue for both the Commonwealth and Fairfax County.

“I am grateful to my colleagues who voted against letting an outspoken minority dictate the future of Fairfax County. This option should be available to Fairfax County, and whether the County should proceed with the project should be up to the voters,” he said.

A group against the bill, called the No Fairfax Casino Coalition, has said that it would be harmful to the area and would “threaten the fabric of our larger community.”

Dranesville District Supervisor Jimmy Bierman said on X after the passage of the bill in the Virginia Senate that the addition of a casino in the area is “economic development in reverse.” Bierman’s district includes McLean, Great Falls, Herndon and some areas of Vienna and Falls Church.

“Today’s Senate passage of the ill-conceived, wrong-headed casino bill is a low moment for Richmond, and I stand with my constituents in the Dranesville District in condemning it,” he said. “There has been a robust discussion at the local level that has been completely disregarded by certain legislators.”

Currently, the Tysons Entertainment District would include a 6,000-seat concert venue, a 5,000-person conference center, an IMAX center, a hotel, and a casino, according to the bill.

“Fairfax County has a population of 1.1 million people, larger than eight states, and it is growing, yet it does not have a facility that can host concerts, conventions, and trade shows,” Surovell said.

