Alexandria man arrested for stealing tequila, cognac from 6 Virginia ABC stores

December 19, 2024, 12:41 PM

Fairfax County police have arrested an Alexandria man in connection with a recent spree of liquor thefts at Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority stores.

Joseph Womack, 38, has been charged with six counts of petit larceny after police said he concealed bottles of high-end tequila and cognac in coats and bags, fleeing from ABC stores in Northern Virginia.

He stole from five different liquor stores spanning from Tysons to Lincolnia on Dec. 13 and stole from an ABC store in Columbia Forest on Dec. 14, according to a news release.

Police said a string of ABC store thefts have taken place since Dec. 12 and detectives are still looking for two additional groups that conducted four more thefts.

The department released security camera photos of the suspects and is asking for help from the public to identify the thieves.

Womack is currently being held at the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center on a secure bond.

