With population of 674, mayor of Va. small town pushes for law to allow speed cameras

The town of Hamilton, Virginia is so small that you might not know it exists, until you’ve driven through it, on busy Virginia State Route 7 Business — and its mayor says that’s the problem.

Located in Loudoun County, the town has a total area of 0.2 square miles and a population of 674, according to the U.S. Census. Mayor Ken Wine is attempting to gather support for a bill to allow for speed cameras along Route 7 — known in Hamilton as Colonial Highway — which is Hamilton’s main street.

Other jurisdictions in Northern Virginia, including Middleburg, are considering or have already lowered speed limits, based on a recent Virginia law that said cities and towns can, “Reduce the speed limit to less than 25 miles per hour, but not less than 15 miles per hour, on any highway within its boundaries that is located in a business district or residence district, provided that such reduced speed limit is indicated by lawfully placed signs,” that the locality would pay for.

Under current Virginia law, speed cameras can only be installed in school zones and highway work zones.

However, unlike Middleburg and Purcellville, Hamilton is so small it doesn’t have its own police department. The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office is the town’s law enforcement agency, which issues citations and warnings.

“Virginia law does not currently allow towns to install cameras outside of school zones or in towns without a police force,” wrote Wine, in an email sent to Hamilton residents. Wine said Virginia HB 20 would enable jurisdictions without police departments to install speed cameras to protect residents and visitors.

“You have seen the fast, reckless drivers just as I have and know that slowing down the flow of traffic is essential to keep our children, pets, and property safe,” wrote Wine. “(The bill) would change the law and allow small towns like Hamilton to protect their residents from reckless drivers on through streets, like Colonial Highway.”

Currently, flashing radar speed signs along Route 7 alert drivers how fast they are going within the Hamilton town limits.

“We have made many requests to VDOT for traffic calming measures and they refuse to take action,” wrote Wine.

Contacted by WTOP, Virginia Department of Transportation spokeswoman Ellen Kamilakis said the agency can’t comment on proposed or pending legislation.

Thomas Julia, director of media relations and communications for the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office, said so far this year, the department has issued five citations, seven warnings, worked one crash, and fielded 10 traffic complaints.

“Hamilton has legitimate traffic concerns, but they are not alone,” Julia told WTOP. “The issues there are part of broader, longstanding challenges for Loudoun County,” which spans 519 square miles, with a population of over 440,000 people.

Most of the traffic that runs parallel to Hamilton is on the Route 7 Bypass. “Hamilton, though served by a bypass, still has a lot of pass-through traffic.”

Asked whether the sheriff’s office would support the town being able to install speed cameras, Julia said: “The LCSO has no position about the use of such cameras, other than that we have interest in who would be required to monitor and enforce any speeding violations captured on camera.”

Under the proposed bill, “At least two conspicuous signs shall be placed within 1,000 feet of any location other than a school crossing zone or highway work zone at which a photo speed monitoring device is used, indicating the use of the device.”

Only one sign is currently required for cameras in school and highway work zones.

Wine’s efforts would take some time to bear fruit. According to Virginia’s online bill tracker, the legislation is expected to be considered by the House transportation committee next year.

