‘He’s more than a custodian, he’s a friend’: Vienna high school students stun custodian with dream car

A group of sophomore students at James Madison High School raised money on a GoFundMe fundraiser page for a Jeep Wrangler for the custodian they got to know last year as kind, supportive, and inspiring.

A group of sophomore students at James Madison High School in Vienna, Virginia, stunned their beloved school custodian Monday afternoon, by presenting him with something he’s dreamed about — a Jeep Wrangler.

With the sun shining bright down on them in a restaurant parking lot, the boys admired the candy apple red 2015 Jeep while they waited for Francis Apraku to see their surprise.

“He’s more than a custodian, he’s a friend to us. He’s filled with joy. His kindness is contagious and he just said that his dream was to get a Jeep Wrangler and we were like, ‘Let’s get him a Jeep Wrangler,'” said Bennett Hibshman.

The boys raised the money on a GoFundMe fundraiser page for the custodian they got to know last year as kind, supportive and inspiring.

The fundraiser was shared extensively on Facebook, and Hibshman heard from people outside the D.C. region praising the group for their act of kindness. Even Hibshman’s dentist and boss at work were aware of what they’re doing, he said.

“He’s just a really hard worker, so caring for everyone. He always has a good mood. He always says ‘What’s up’ to us, he’s always giving us fist bumps and stuff,” said Tyson Murphy.

“He puts a smile on everyone’s face every day, just a great guy,” added Hunter McGee.

Grateful tears streamed down Apraku’s face when his eyes caught sight of the red Jeep with a big, bright bow on the hood.

“Oh my God, oh my God,” Apraku repeatedly exclaimed, falling to the ground in disbelief. “I don’t believe this was happening in my life. … I give thanks to almighty God for making today for me.”

Apraku came to the United States from Ghana 10 years ago. He credits mutual respect as the bond that makes up his friendship with the students.

“Whoever you are in this world, you need to respect everybody,” said Apraku of advice he often gives the students.

