Search resumes for 2 swimmers who went missing off the coast of Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) — Authorities in Virginia on Monday resumed their search for two swimmers in the Atlantic Ocean who went missing on Saturday at the Virginia Beach oceanfront.

The Virginian-Pilot reports that the search was paused Sunday afternoon because of rough conditions.

Virginia Beach police had received a report Saturday night that three men were struggling to make it to shore while swimming near the city’s boardwalk.

One of the men was found unconscious and hospitalized in critical condition. Virginia Beach police were unable to provide an update on the man’s condition on Monday.

The two men who remained missing Monday are Sergio Olcot Ajbal and Sergio Xinico. Both men are 22 years old and from the neighboring city of Chesapeake.

