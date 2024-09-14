Mount Vernon is hopping with history-themed events this fall

Looking for a history-filled weekend event? There are fall events happening at George Washington’s Mount Vernon estate in Virginia.

Looking for a history-filled weekend event? There are fall events happening at George Washington's Mount Vernon estate in Virginia that just might fit the bill.

The fall fun fully kicks off in Mount Vernon this weekend with the Colonial Market and Fair.

“We have 18th-century artisans who hand-craft their wares, things from pottery to glass works. We have an apothecary and handmade soaps, and just really the gamut. It’s an excellent opportunity to do some holiday shopping for unique gifts,” said Julie Almacy, vice president for media and communications at Mount Vernon.

When it comes to foliage and other season-themed events, she said that the scenery is one to see.

“Fall is the most amazing time of the year to come visit,” said Almacy.

She said they’ve got a full fall schedule made for all ages.

“We have textiles as a focus for September, and Sept. 21 and 22 we are talking about 18th-century home goods and the things that colonial Americans would have utilized within their homes. On Sept. 28 and 29, we’re going to have a specific focus on 18th-century clothing,” Almacy said.

At George Washington’s estate, there’s a full schedule including Halloween-themed events.

“We have trick or treating at Mount Vernon on Oct. 26, so people can come and collect candy. There’s a costume parade, magic and puppet performances. They can meet Martha Washington at Mount Vernon, and it’s really a great time to enjoy the grounds,” Almacy said.

Want to learn more? Visit the Mount Vernon website here.

