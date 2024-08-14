VDOT warns of text message scams involving bogus toll charges

The Virginia Department of Transportation is warning drivers of a scam text messages involving bogus E-ZPass toll charges.

In a message posted on Facebook, VDOT said the scam messages send people requests for payment for toll charges along with a link to a fake website.

VDOT does communicate with drivers via text messages, but those messages will not direct you to another link. If you receive a message that appears to be from E-ZPass Virginia or a specific toll facility, you can contact the toll customer service center to check if the message is legitimate.

The text messages are known as “smishing” scams — the term combines “phishing” and SMS, which stands for short messaging service.

In the spring, the FBI issued a warning about the scam, after receiving reports of it in North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Illinois.

It’s unclear how widespread the scam is in Virginia. WTOP has reached out to VDOT for information on how many reports it has received.

Anyone who receives a scam text can file a complaint with the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center online. You should include the phone number of the text message as well as the link.

