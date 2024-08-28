Fauquier Co. schools weigh whether or not to allow medical marijuana on campus

Should medical marijuana for students be allowed at school? That is a decision the Fauquier County School Board is weighing after the request of one parent.

Should medical marijuana for students be allowed at school? That is a decision the Fauquier County School Board is weighing after the request of one parent.

“It’s come to our attention, with alternate health measures for children, a request for the use of THC gummies in our school, in our school during the school day,” Fauquier County School Board Chairwoman Susan Pauling told other members during a board work session Monday.

The issue is complicated due to conflicting laws. Virginia law states it is a class two misdemeanor to possess any marijuana or derivative products on public school grounds. At the same time, in 2019, then Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam signed a bill allowing school nurses and other health workers to administer prescribed THC oils.

“How are we going to navigate it? What are we comfortable with?” Pauling asked other school board members.

Some expressed hesitation at the idea of any oils or other ointments being rubbed onto students, but ultimately the board agreed to allow Superintendent Major Warner to research how other districts handle medical marijuana on campus.

Warner is expected to report back to the school board during a work session in September.

“We’re talking about something that could be controversial for our community. I think it would be better to have these conversations publicly,” Pauling said. “So everybody knows where we stand and what we’re discussing with full transparency.”

