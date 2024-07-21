Freight train cars derail, striking wall that collapsed garage buildings in Fredericksburg, Va.

Five cars from a CSX freight train derailed, striking a wall that collapsed four garage buildings in Fredericksburg, Virginia, on Saturday night.

As of Sunday morning, two of the derailed cars have been removed and the remaining three are expected to be removed by the end of the day, according to a statement from City of Fredericksburg Fire Chief Michael Jones.

The Fredericksburg Police Department its E-911 Center received a call about the derailment at Cobblestone Square just before 9 p.m.

Police said five cars of the CSX freight train left the tracks near the Virginia Railway Express station which led to the collapse of four garage buildings at a nearby apartment complex in the Cobblestone neighborhood. One garage was “completely flattened,” according to Jones’ statement.

Two vehicles and a motorcycle were also damaged, Jones said.

There were no injuries, police said, and the train had no passengers on board. Crews conducted a search of all eight train cars and confirmed no hazardous material leaks, Jones said.

In a statement to WTOP, a CSX spokesman said “the safety of response personnel and the surrounding community is our top priority as we work to recover the derailed cars and work to completely restore the area. The cause of the incident is under investigation.”

A map of the area where the derailment happened is below:

