Live Radio
Home » Virginia News » Woodbridge man pleads guilty…

Woodbridge man pleads guilty to dealing fentanyl pills

InsideNoVa.com

June 15, 2024, 2:26 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

This article was republished with permission from WTOP’s news partner InsideNoVa.com. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today.

A Woodbridge man will serve five years in prison after pleading guilty to dealing fentanyl pills to undercover law enforcement in Prince William County.

Jaborn Clinton Maldonado, 21, entered a plea on charges of possession with intent to distribute fentanyl and possession of a firearm while in possession of fentanyl, the Prince William County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office said in a news release.

On Wednesday, a judge sentenced him to 20 years in prison with 15 years suspended upon his release based upon his successful completion of supervised probation, the release said.

On April 27, 2023, Prince William police, the U.S. Marshal’s Service and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives concluded an operation involving the sale of large quantities of pressed fentanyl pills to agents of law enforcement.

The operation concluded with a warrant service on Maldonado, along with search warrants for his home on John Diskin Circle in Woodbridge, the release said.

Upon being taken into custody, Maldonado made statements indicating he was armed. A U.S. Marshal then “a loaded 9mm Smith and Wesson pistol from inside his compression shorts,” the release said. The officer also found approximately 200 pressed fentanyl M-30 pills.

At Maldonado’s home, police found “items consistent with distribution including a digital scale, money, firearms accessories, pistol ammunition and an additional phone,” according to the release.

“An associate of Mr. Maldonado confirmed for detectives that Maldonado sells narcotics and that ‘once you’re in the drug dealing lifestyle, you basically can’t get out,'” the release said.

The suspected narcotics and firearm were packaged and sent to the Department of Forensic Science, and analysis indicated that the pills tested positive for fentanyl, a Schedule II substance, and the firearm was in operating condition.

“Fentanyl poses a great danger to the community because of how quickly it can kill,” Commonwealth’s Attorney Amy Ashworth said in the release. “We take cases involving the distribution of such drugs very seriously and will continue to seek convictions and active prison sentences for those involved in the distribution of illegal substances.”

Related News

Recommended

Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up