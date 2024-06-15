Woodbridge man pleads guilty to dealing fentanyl pills

This article was republished with permission from WTOP’s news partner InsideNoVa.com. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today.
A Woodbridge man will serve five years in prison after pleading guilty to dealing fentanyl pills to undercover law enforcement in Prince William County.
Jaborn Clinton Maldonado, 21, entered a plea on charges of possession with intent to distribute fentanyl and possession of a firearm while in possession of fentanyl, the Prince William County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office said in a news release.
On Wednesday, a judge sentenced him to 20 years in prison with 15 years suspended upon his release based upon his successful completion of supervised probation, the release said.