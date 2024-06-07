Live Radio
Virginia DMV, other state agency services unavailable due to outage

Christopher Thomas | christopher.thomas@wtop.com

June 7, 2024, 2:56 PM

The Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles and other state agencies started experiencing “technical difficulties,” Friday morning leading to services being temporarily out of commission.

The DMV said the disruption to its online services, Customer Service Centers and call center operations was due to a cut fiber optic line.

This left many Virginians unable to use online services, and led to the Customer Service Centers closing three hours early at 2 p.m.

Virginia DMV said that Customer Service Centers will remain open one hour longer, until 6 p.m. Monday on June 10 through Thursday on June 13.

In a post on X, the Virginia DMV apologized and told customers to monitor social media for any updates.

