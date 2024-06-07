The Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles and other state agencies started experiencing "technical difficulties," Friday morning leading to services being temporarily out of commission.

The Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles and other state agencies started experiencing “technical difficulties,” Friday morning leading to services being temporarily out of commission.

The DMV said the disruption to its online services, Customer Service Centers and call center operations was due to a cut fiber optic line.

This left many Virginians unable to use online services, and led to the Customer Service Centers closing three hours early at 2 p.m.

Virginia DMV said that Customer Service Centers will remain open one hour longer, until 6 p.m. Monday on June 10 through Thursday on June 13.

In a post on X, the Virginia DMV apologized and told customers to monitor social media for any updates.

ALERT! Due to technical difficulties affecting several Virginia state agencies, DMV Customer Service Centers, online services, and call center operations are impacted and may not be available. We apologize for the inconvenience. Please stay tuned here for updates. pic.twitter.com/RSgwGhxzHD — VirginiaDMV (@VirginiaDMV) June 7, 2024

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2024 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.