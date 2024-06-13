State trooper struck during traffic stop near Fairfax Co.; 2 arrested on suspicion of driving while impaired

A Virginia State Police trooper is recovering after suffering injuries in a dramatic crash on Interstate 495 early Tuesday morning, which was caught on video.

A Virginia State Police trooper is recovering after suffering injuries in a dramatic crash on Interstate 495, and two people were arrested on suspicion of driving impaired.

A video shared by Virginia State Police on X showed Trooper C. Aziz talking to the driver of a sedan that had stopped on the Capital Beltway in Fairfax County early Tuesday morning near the Little River Turnpike exit.

Aziz’s trooper car was behind the sedan with its emergency lights activated. The driver of the sedan was in a travel lane, prompting Aziz to pull up behind while trying to get the driver to move to the shoulder, Virginia State Police said.

All of a sudden, a Jeep slammed into a tractor-trailer that also had stopped because the lane was blocked. From there, the Jeep pinballed into Aziz’s cruiser and the stopped car.

The trooper was knocked to the ground. The driver of the sedan was still seated inside the vehicle at the time it was struck and was treated for minor injuries.

Aziz did not suffer any broken bones, but Virginia State Police said she “still has a long road to recovery.” The driver of the Jeep is facing drunken driving charges and the driver of the car that had stopped on the Capital Beltway is facing charges of driving under the influence of drugs.

