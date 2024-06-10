McLean Bible Church expands to Ashburn

McLean Bible Church, with multiple locations in the D.C. area and weekly attendance of more than 8,000, will open a new church in Ashburn, Virginia.

The church has leased The Pavilion at Ashburn Station, a 30,000-square-foot space with spaces for both services and community and social events.

It includes a full-sized basketball court, office space, commercial kitchen and classrooms.

The space was previously used as an extension for the BeanTree Learning Center for elementary grades until 2019, according to leasing agent Serafin Real Estate. The church signed a 10-year lease for the space. Financial terms weren’t disclosed.

The property is adjacent to the new Ashburn Metro, the last stop on Metro’s Silver Line. It includes parking for 185 vehicles.

Ashburn Station, at 43629 Greenway Corporate Drive, includes a Home Depot, Giant Food store, AMC Theatres and several restaurants.

McLean Bible Church was founded in the early 1960s. It has churches in Tysons, Leesburg, Arlington and Manassas in Virginia and Rockville, Maryland.

