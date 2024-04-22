Earth Day’s origins trace back to this Northern Virginia estate

Airlie Center in Warrenton, Virginia, hosted a meeting decades ago that would prove to be the spark behind Earth Day's creation.

Airlie Center in Warrenton, Virginia, hosted a meeting in 1969 that sparked the creation of Earth Day.(Courtesy Josh Reichert/Airlie Center) Airlie Center in Warrenton, Virginia, hosted a meeting in 1969 that sparked the creation of Earth Day.(Courtesy Josh Reichert/Airlie Center) In 1969, a group of law and medical students gathered at a picturesque estate in Warrenton, Virginia, and heard a speech from the late Sen. Gaylord Nelson of Wisconsin, calling for a day in which the world paused to focus on protecting planet earth.

It was that meeting that resulted in the creation of an annual event that is now observed worldwide: Earth Day.

“It got the students really excited, and it continued to build around the nation. And by 1970, it had become official that April 22 every year would be Earth Day moving forward,” said Josh Reichert, general manager of Airlie Center.

Reichert said the former gentleman’s estate, now used as a wedding and events venue, is proud of its connection to the origin of Earth Day.

He said the center was the perfect site for that discussion in 1969, because the venue was ahead of its time when it came to protecting the earth.

“Before it was cool and hip, we were practicing recycling and composting programs,” Reichert said.

The site, which is now owned by American University, continues to build on its past and has done away with plastic straws.

For hotel guests, Airlie provides bicycles as a means of transportation across the property. Solar panels and electric vehicle charging stations have also been added to the property.

“You know, we only have one earth, and we need to do our part and take responsibility in that,” Reichert said.

In 1993, Sen. Nelson returned to plant a tree to commemorate the meeting at Airlie that got the ball rolling for Earth Day. Reichert said that tree is still there today.

In addition to playing an important role in the start of Earth Day, the site also played a part in the Civil Rights Movement.

“We were the only property south of the Mason-Dixon Line that allowed minorities to meet at that time frame,” Reichert said. “So, that led to the NAACP hosting their annual conferences here as well, which then led to Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and his many stays here.”

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2024 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.