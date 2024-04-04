Missing Richmond 15-year-old found, Amber Alert across Virginia canceled

Virginia State Police have issued an AMBER Alert for a missing teenage girl last seen in Richmond, Virginia on Wednesday night.

Virginia State Police have rescinded an Amber Alert for a teenage girl last seen near Richmond, Virginia, who was found safe on Thursday night.

Henrico County police said 15-year-old Ronique Channel Poteat was abducted by a family member identified as 23-year-old Tyrell Ashley Davenport.

Police said they were called to the 400 block of Newbridge Terrace in the Highland Springs area at 11:10 p.m. Wednesday for a domestic dispute. Poteat was seen leaving an apartment with her half brother, Davenport, and driving away in a black 2006 Honda Accord with dark tinted windows.

Police said the Accord was found early Thursday morning.

Henrico Police announced Poteat had been safely located around 10:20 p.m. Thursday night after conducting a traffic stop on a vehicle traveling south on Interstate 95.

Another woman who was in the vehicle has been taken into police custody for questioning.

Police are continuing their search for Davenport. He is described by police as 6-foot-tall, weighing 145 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

WTOP has reached out to VSP for comment and more information. This remains an ongoing investigation, according to officials.

Police ask anyone with any information about Davenport’s whereabouts to call the Henrico County Police Department at 804-501-5000 or visit the Virginia State Police website.

WTOP’s Ciara Wells contributed to this report.

