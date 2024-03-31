With cherry blossom season winding down in the DC area, these flowers will feed your springtime fix

Tulips are now blooming across the region, including at the Netherlands Carillon in Arlington, where the sounds of pealing bells punctuate the flower-viewing experience.

The steel tower bearing 53 bells was dedicated in 1960, a gift from the Netherlands to the U.S. for the American aid given to the Dutch people during World War II.

Greg, from Lorton, Virginia, told WTOP he made a special trip to the historic landmark to view the pops of violet, yellow and red.

“The contrast of the different colors is just phenomenal,” he said. “People really need to come out to see this.”

About three miles away, at the Floral Library on the National Mall, also known as the Tulip Library, National Park Service gardeners plant bulbs from Holland. At Burnside Farms in Nokesville, Virginia, visitors can stroll through rows and rows of brightly-colored tulips, picking some to bring home. Tickets for the farm’s Festival of Spring start at $19.

April is also peak Virginia bluebell season. Bull Run Regional Park in Centreville features acres of azure blue wildflowers that blanket the park. The park’s official Facebook account forecasts peak bloom sometime this week.

There is no fee for residents of the cities of Alexandria, Fairfax, and Falls Church, as well as Arlington, Fairfax and Loudoun counties. All other visitors must pay an entrance fee of $8 per car.

