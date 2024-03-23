Shooting outside Dumfries club leaves one dead

A Warrenton man died as a result of gunshot wounds in Prince William County early Saturday.

This article was republished with permission from WTOP’s news partner InsideNoVa.com. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today.

A defocused police car sits behind crime scene tape with flashing lights at night.(Getty Images/iStockphoto/Ajax9)

County police officers responded to Club Tempo in Dumfries shortly after 2 a.m. and found a 38-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds in front of the club at 17650 Possum Point Road, according to a news release.

“The investigation revealed a fight had occurred in front of the location where officers located a 38-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds,” the release states. “Officers provided first aid to the man who was transported to an area hospital and later died from his injuries. Two vehicles in the parking lot were also struck by gunfire.”

The deceased was identified as Carvell Jarmain Williams of Warrenton.

No additional injuries were reported.

No suspects have been located, according to the release. Police say preliminarily the incident does not appear to be random.

Detectives are investigating the incident to determine what led up to the shooting and are seeking to speak with anyone who witnessed the altercation or has information to aid in the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Prince William County police at 703-792-6500 or submit a tip online at pwcva.gov/policetip.