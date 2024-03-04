Metro funding is back on the table in the Va. senate

A Virginia senate leader who has previously voiced strong opposition to state funding for Metro announced that she will add the priority to the senate's version of the budget bill.

Funding for Metro is back on the table in Virginia as budget talks continue.

A senate leader who has previously voiced strong opposition to state funding for the D.C. transit agency has announced that she will add the priority to the senate’s version of the budget bill.

Senate Finance Committee Chair Sen. L. Louise Lucas posted on X that she has decided to put extra funding into the senate’s budget for the upcoming fiscal year after commitments for long-term reform from Metro leadership.

Last month, she stripped funding from the transit agency when she announced the initial two-year budget, at the same time criticizing Metro for not managing resources well.

Metro General Manager Randy Clarke thanked the senator in an X post and said the funding is “ big in helping to avoid devastating service cuts.”

Metro announced last year that it faces a $750 million budget shortfall. The transit agency requested additional funding from D.C., Maryland and Virginia to avoid mass layoffs and cuts in service. D.C. has agreed to $200 million in Metro funding for next year, while Maryland has pledged $150 million.

Exact details of the funding are not clear but according to budget amendment requests— $65 million in funding has been requested for the upcoming year with an additional $65 million next year.

The proposed House of Delegates budget adds around $144 million in general funding for Metro over the next two years.

