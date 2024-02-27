Virginia lieutenant governor apologizes after misgendering Sen. Danica Roem

This article was republished with permission from WTOP’s news partner InsideNoVa.com. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today.
Virginia Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears on Monday misgendered Sen. Danica Roem on the Senate of Virginia floor, leading Democrats to push the body to recess before an apology was offered.
Earle-Sears, a Republican, referred to Roem, a transgender woman, as “sir” when the senator asked questions about a piece of legislation.
Roem quietly and immediately left the chamber after the “sir” remark, according to The Center Square news outlet. After a few moments, several other senators also rose and left, The Center Square reported. Sears tried to continue with the agenda but obliged when Sen. Scott Surovell, D-Fairfax, requested a recess.
The lieutenant governor offered an apology once the body returned from recess, saying “it was never my intention to make anyone offended, and I hope that others would consider that they would try not to offend me as well. We are all equal under the law. And so I apologize.”
Earle-Sears called on the Senate to accept her apology. A spokesperson with the lieutenant governor’s office declined to comment beyond Earle-Sears’ remarks on the floor.
Roem, a Democrat from western Prince William County, declined to comment on the situation.
Prince William County Supervisor Yesli Vega, a Republican representing the Coles District, in a tweet seemingly endorsed the misgendering of Roem.
“To honor black history month, Virginia’s first black female Lt. Governor gets attacked by unhinged liberals for calling a spade a spade,” Vega said. “You don’t matter to the Democrat Party unless you walk, think, & talk like them.”
Roem in 2018 became the first openly transgender person to serve in a state legislature in U.S. history.