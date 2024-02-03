Body of missing Virginia man found in Hazel Run creek

The body of a Virginia man, missing for over a week, was found in a creek in Fredericksburg Saturday morning.

The body of a Virginia man, missing for over a week, was found in a creek in Fredericksburg Saturday morning.

Fredericksburg police received a call that a body was found in Hazel Run around 10:30 a.m.

Patrol officers, the Fredericksburg Fire Department and the Rescue Squad all responded to the call, officials said. Stafford County Sheriffs also responded to assist.

The body was identified as Darius Appiah, 22, who was reported missing by the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office on Jan. 25.

Appiah’s body was taken to the Medical Examiner’s office to determine cause of death.

Below is a map of the area where the Appiah was found.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Fredericksburg Police Department at 540-373-3122. To make an anonymous tip, send a text to “847-411” and text “FPDtip” followed by your tip.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2024 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.