Virginia’s Shenandoah National Park is implementing a day-use ticketing system for visitors to access one of the park’s most favored hiking trails, the National Park Service announced Thursday.

Virginia’s Shenandoah National Park is implementing a day-use ticketing system for visitors to access one of the park’s most favored hiking trails, the National Park Service announced Thursday.

Following a multiyear pilot program at Old Rag Mountain, beginning March 1, visitors will be required to acquire a day-use ticket to access its popular hiking trails between the months of March and November. The program is meant to protect the trail ecosystems and avoid overcrowding during its peak seasons.

“We appreciate the public input received as we tested management options,” Shenandoah National Park Superintendent Pat Kenney said in a news release. “We feel confident that this system has improved the visitor experience on Old Rag, reduced impacts on the area’s ecosystem, and is a good long-term solution.”

Day-use tickets will cost two dollars, and the tickets need to be reserved ahead of time — tickets cannot be purchased day-of at the Old Rag fee station.

The park will have 800 tickets available each day — 400 will be released 30 days prior, while the other 400 will be released five days prior.

If you’re hiking in a group, each individual must have a ticket to access the trail. You can reserve up to four tickets in your name per day.

According to the NPS, half of the generated revenue from the tickets will go toward the program’s administrative costs, and the other half will go toward visitor satisfaction and resource protection.

Day-use tickets for the beginning of the 2024 season will be made available beginning Feb. 17 at 10 a.m.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2024 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.