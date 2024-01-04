Live Radio
Home » Virginia News » Pedestrian injured after SUV…

Pedestrian injured after SUV crashes into bank in Arlington

Grace Newton | grace.newton@wtop.com

January 4, 2024, 1:34 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

A man has serious injuries after being struck by a car that veered off the road and crashed into a bank in Arlington, Virginia, Wednesday evening.

Arlington police said they responded to reports of a crash in the Crystal City area Wednesday just after 7 p.m.

An initial investigation found that a man driving an SUV exited the roadway and drove onto the sidewalk, striking a pedestrian and crashing into a closed bank on 12th Street South.

The man who was struck was transported to a hospital with serious injuries. The driver was not injured and remained on scene.

The Chase bank where the SUV crashed into is temporarily closed on Thursday, according to the branch’s website.

Social media posts from witnesses described how the vehicle missed the Pentagon City Metro station entrance, which is directly in front of the bank.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

WTOP’s Emily Venezky contributed to this report.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2024 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Grace Newton

Grace Newton is an Associate Producer at WTOP. She also works as an associate producer for NPR Newscast. Grace was born and raised in North Carolina but has lived in D.C. since 2018. Grace graduated from American University with a bachelor’s degree in journalism and minor in art history in 2022.

grace.newton@wtop.com

Related News

Recommended

Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up