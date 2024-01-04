Pedestrian injured after SUV crashes into bank in Arlington

A man has serious injuries after being struck by a car that veered off the road and crashed into a bank in Arlington, Virginia, Wednesday evening.

Arlington police said they responded to reports of a crash in the Crystal City area Wednesday just after 7 p.m.

An initial investigation found that a man driving an SUV exited the roadway and drove onto the sidewalk, striking a pedestrian and crashing into a closed bank on 12th Street South.

The man who was struck was transported to a hospital with serious injuries. The driver was not injured and remained on scene.

The Chase bank where the SUV crashed into is temporarily closed on Thursday, according to the branch’s website.

Social media posts from witnesses described how the vehicle missed the Pentagon City Metro station entrance, which is directly in front of the bank.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

WTOP’s Emily Venezky contributed to this report.

