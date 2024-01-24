New debate over slotlike ‘skill games’ in Va. focuses on small businesses

Those pushing for the legalization of so-called "skill games" in Virginia pointed to small businesses that can potentially benefit from having the games in their buildings.

Patrons play gaming machines in the Rosie's gaming center in Richmond, Va., Monday, Dec. 16, 2019.(AP/Steve Helber)

Supporters claim that the games, which at first glance look nearly identical to casino slot machines, require a certain amount of skill to win and should not literally be considered gambling.

The “skill,” in some cases, involves tapping the screen and matching three images in a row, for example.

“It’s time we fight for our small businesses,” said Democratic State Sen. Aaron Rouse, one of the lead supporters of the games. “By supporting the most vulnerable businesses, we’re supporting the little guy.”

The machines have proliferated in gas stations, bars, truck stops and convenience stores around Virginia, and lawmakers and the courts have been grappling with them for years.

A statewide ban on the games went into effect in October following a ruling from the Supreme Court of Virginia.

Brian Moran, a lobbyist who represents the skill game industry, echoed the claim that they give a financial boost to small business owners.

“The revenues provided by skill games were instrumental, especially as they recovered from the pandemic,” Moran said. “With the ban in effect, these businesses are struggling to make ends meet.”

A bill proposed by Rouse, that has bipartisan support in the General Assembly, would allow up to five skill game machines in each gas station, restaurant and convenience store in Virginia. Each truck stop would be allowed to have up to 10 machines.

The Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority would be responsible for regulating the games and would impose a monthly 15% percent tax on each machine’s gross revenue.

While the bill requires players to be over 18 years old, critics of the measure expressed concern that the regulation wouldn’t do much to keep kids away, because anyone can walk into a convenience store or a truck stop.

“What concerns me here is children not so much directly playing the game, but being exposed to it while friends who are lawfully allowed to play are playing,” said Democratic State Sen. Dave Marsden. “It’s a unique environment that doesn’t control entry into the building based on age.”

Todd Gathje with The Family Foundation, a Virginia nonprofit and faith-based organization, said he was concerned that children around the machines might be “desensitized to the gambling.”

