5 people in Northern Va. win $1 million each in state raffle

The new year has already started off great for five people in Virginia who won $1 million each after taking part in the state's raffle.

The new year has already started off great for five people in Northern Virginia who won $1 million each after taking part in the state’s raffle.

The five lucky players were announced by the Virginia Lottery as winners of Virginia’s New Year’s Millionaire Raffle on New Year’s Day. The $1 million winning tickets were bought at the following locations:

Winning tickets were sold at:

Harris Teeter at 950 South George Mason Drive in Arlington

Paddy’s 32 Steakhouse & Pub at 9 Center Street Suite 109 in Stafford

Wawa at 4527 Plank Road in Fredericksburg

7-Eleven at 615 East Market Street in Leesburg

Food Lion at 6306 Hoadly Road in Manassas

Additionally, there were seven people who won $100,000 each by taking part in the raffle, according to Virginia Lottery. The winning tickets were bought at the following Virginia locations:

Food Lion at 1524 Holland Road in Suffolk

7-Eleven at 486 Wythe Creek Road in Poquoson

Wawa at 2610 George Washington Memorial Highway in Yorktown

Malbon Brothers Corner Mart at 1896 General Booth Boulevard in Virginia Beach

7-Eleven at 2315 Bedford Avenue in Lynchburg

Food Lion at 3081 Lauderdale Drive in Henrico

7-Eleven at 6865 Wellington Road in Manassas

There were 1,000 winning tickets that were $500 each, according to the lottery. Check them out on its website.

The Virginia Lottery said it raised over $867 million for K-12 education in the state for Fiscal Year 2023.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2024 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.