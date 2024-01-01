1 dead after ‘chain-reaction’ crash on I-66 in Virginia, police say

One person died Wednesday after a series of three-vehicle crashes on Interstate 66 in Virginia, according to state police.

Around 6:30 p.m., police responded to a three-car crash in the westbound lanes of I-66 at the 51-mile marker. One driver had minor injuries but declined treatment.

A tow truck was slowing to a stop near Exit 62 by Nutley Street in Fairfax County, responding to this initial crash, when a Jeep Compact SUV rear-ended it. The Jeep then spun out into the travel lane, hitting a Toyota Tacoma truck, police said.

The Jeep driver was taken to Fairfax INOVA Hospital for treatment of injuries. The person died later that evening. Police have not identified the driver yet.

The tow truck driver was also taken to the hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening, police said. The Toyota driver was not hurt.

Below is a map of the approximate area where the fatal crash occurred:

