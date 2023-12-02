Virginia health department launches new webpage to track syphilis cases

The Virginia Department of Health launched a new webpage to keep track of and shed light on rising syphilis cases in the state.

The new webpage has vital information about the infection such as symptoms, prevention and treatments. It also features a dashboard of up-to-date information of total early syphilis cases.

“Virginians can use this information to better protect themselves and their communities from syphilis,” state health officials said.

So far this year, there has been a 21% increase of reported syphilis cases from last year. The state’s health department said that, from 2018 to 2022, cases of early stage syphilis went up 14%.

Close to 1,300 new cases of syphilis were diagnosed in 2020 in the commonwealth, with 25% of those in Northern Virginia.

A majority of these cases are from men, but cases involving women are also increasing. State heath officials said there’s a rise in syphilis diagnoses among persons who misuse substances as well as congenital syphilis cases.