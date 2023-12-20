Singer-songwriter from Virginia comes out on top on ‘The Voice’

The new champion of "The Voice" is a singer-songwriter from Fredericksburg, Virginia.

Singing competition “The Voice” finished Tuesday night with local fan favorite Michael Huntley singing his heart out and making it to the top.

The win marked the second championship for his coach, Niall Horan, formerly of the band One Direction.

During the finale, Huntley sang a duet with Horan of “Knockin’ On Heaven’s Door” by Bob Dylan.

“He has taught me that I can be myself in this industry,” Huntley said during the finale about being coached by Horan. “I can be my goofy, Huntley self, and I love that.”

The 33-year-old father got his start singing on stages across Virginia. Now, he gets to take home the top $100,000 prize and a record deal.

After two years of college, Huntley moved to Nashville to pursue music, but he eventually moved back to Virginia in 2016, according to his NBC bio. He has two children and has worked as a booking agent for musicians.

Before “The Voice,” Huntley was doing multiple weekly performances across Virginia.

He was one of the “four chair turns” from the blind auditions at the beginning of the show.

“It’s been an absolute pleasure since day one,” Horan said. “We’ve picked some great songs, we’ve had some magic moments.”