62-year-old man identified as pilot killed in Fauquier County plane crash

A pilot has died in Fauquier County, Virginia, following a single-engine plane crash on Sunday afternoon, state police tell WTOP.

Editor’s Note: This story has been changed to clarify that the pilot was the sole occupant in the plane when the crash occurred.

A pilot who died in a plane crash over the weekend in Fauquier County, Virginia, was identified by state police on Monday.

Simmie Adams, 62, of Bealeton was trying to land a 1975 Beechcraft plane at Warrenton-Fauquier Airport just before 4 p.m. when the aircraft hit several trees, Virginia State Police said.

The single engine Beech C23 plane crashed into a field approximately 3/4 of a mile southeast of the airport, the National Transportation Safety Board told WTOP.

Virginia State Police said the plane caught fire near Midland Road and Ebenezer Church Road. Adams, who was identified as the sole occupant of the plane died at the scene of the crash, police said.

First responders believe no one on the ground was injured as a result of the crash. Its cause remains under investigation.

The National Transportation Safety Board said it expects to dispatch an investigator Monday to examine the scene and aircraft.

“It is very early in the investigation and there is not much information available at this time,” a spokesperson for the board told WTOP in an email.

The National Transportation Safety Board asked that anyone with surveillance video or other information relevant to the investigation send an email to witness@ntsb.gov.

