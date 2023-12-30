How the Virginia General Assembly could put gun control on Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s desk

Vozella: “No. Really, the Democrats will have very narrow control come January, and so they would not have the supermajority needed to overcome his veto.

“But that said, some wonder if he might be open to it. Even some gun rights groups are a little worried that they’ve never had him on the record. So, they wonder, could he possibly be open to it? But at the same time, I think generally it’s assumed that he would not go in for any kind of big restrictions, if any at all. But it would put him on the record if he has to deal with these things.

“Prior to this, Republicans had the House and they could kill any bills and nothing got to his desk. So, if nothing else, this will force him to take a stand on whatever legislation comes to him.”