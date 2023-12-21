Despite Republican pushback, Confederate memorial removed from Arlington National Cemetery

In 2022, a commission recommended to Congress that the memorial be taken down as part of a push to remove names and symbols that commemorate the Confederacy from military-related facilities.

This page contains a video which is being blocked by your ad blocker.

In order to view the video you must disable your ad blocker. Arlington National Cemetery’s Confederate memorial removed

A Confederate memorial was removed from Arlington National Cemetery in Northern Virginia on Wednesday, following back-and-forth between Republican congressmen and the Department of Defense.

The memorial, created to represent the American South in 1914, is a bronze statue of a woman wearing a crown of olive leaves and holding a laurel wreath, a plow stock and a pruning hook.

Alongside her are additional figures, including a Black woman depicted as “Mammy” holding the child of a white officer, and an enslaved man following his owner to war. Its pedestal bears the Biblical inscription: “They have beat their swords into plough-shares and their spears into pruning hooks.”

In 2022, an independent commission recommended to Congress that the memorial be taken down, as part of a Defense Department push to remove names and symbols that commemorate the Confederacy from military-related facilities.

More than 40 Republican congressmen and Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin opposed the memorial’s removal and pushed to stop it. On Monday, U.S. District Judge Rossie Alston issued a temporary injunction blocking its removal following a phone call from the memorial’s supporters saying the grave sites around the memorial were being desecrated as contractors prepared to remove it.

However, after the judge toured the site Tuesday and saw the site — including the landscape, graves and headstones — was being protected and treated respectfully, he lifted the injunction.

The memorial is being relocated to the New Market Battlefield State Historical Park in the Shenandoah Valley.

A Confederate Memorial is seen in Arlington National Cemetery on Monday, Dec. 18, 2023 in Arlington, Va. (AP Photo/Kevin Wolf) AP Photo/Kevin Wolf Worker build a crate to hold the statue, left, as they prepare to remove a Confederate Memorial in Arlington National Cemetery on Monday, Dec. 18, 2023 in Arlington, Va. (AP Photo/Kevin Wolf) AP Photo/Kevin Wolf Workers prepare a Confederate Memorial for removal in Arlington National Cemetery on Monday, Dec. 18, 2023 in Arlington, Va. (AP Photo/Kevin Wolf) AP Photo/Kevin Wolf A crane lifts a statue from the top of a century-old Confederate Memorial in Arlington National Cemetery on Wednesday, Dec. 20, 2023 in Arlington, Va. (AP Photo/Kevin Wolf) AP Photo/Kevin Wolf A statue removed from the top of a Confederate Memorial in Arlington National Cemetery is carried by a crane past onlookers, Wednesday, Dec. 20, 2023 in Arlington, Va. (AP Photo/Kevin Wolf) AP Photo/Kevin Wolf A Confederate Memorial in Section 16 of Arlington National Cemetery is removed, as workers place a ladder inside it while deconstructing parts of the monument, in Arlington, Va., Wednesday, Dec. 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin) AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin Surrounded by graves of Confederate soldiers, a Confederate Memorial in Section 16 of Arlington National Cemetery is removed, in Arlington, Va., Wednesday, Dec. 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin) AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin ( 1 /7) Share This Gallery: Share on Facebook. Share on Twitter. Share via email. Print.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.