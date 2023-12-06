69-year-old man killed after walking into I-95 northbound traffic, Virginia police say

Police said they're investing the crash as a "possible suicide." It happened nearby the Prince William Parkway just after 9 a.m.

A 69-year-old man was killed Wednesday morning after walking into oncoming traffic on Interstate 95 and being struck by a tractor-trailer in Prince William County, Virginia State Police tell WTOP.

Police said they’re investigating the crash as a “possible suicide.” It happened nearby the Prince William Parkway just after 9 a.m.

Lloyd R. Felder, 69, of Triangle, pulled over his black SUV onto the shoulder of I-95 at the 158 mile marker. Felder got out of his vehicle and stepped into the northbound travel lane.

“The tractor-trailer was unable to avoid striking Felder, who died at the scene,” police told WTOP.

The roadway reopened by 1 p.m. but delays lingered into the afternoon. WTOP traffic reported at times, all lanes were blocked on the interstate between Dale City, exit 156, and the Prince William Parkway, exit 158, for the police investigation.

Police didn’t offer any other further details about what happened.

Here’s a map of nearby where the crash happened.

