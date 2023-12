The Virginia Beach Police Department issued an Amber Alert for 2-year-old Zuri Dorsey after it said she was abducted around 7:15 a.m. Saturday.

An Amber Alert has been issued for 2-year-old Zuri Dorsey of Virginia Beach, Va. (Courtesy Virginia Beach police) An Amber Alert has been issued for 2-year-old Zuri Dorsey of Virginia Beach, Va. (Courtesy Virginia Beach police) The 2-year-old girl who was the subject of a regional Amber Alert over the weekend has been found safe, according to Virginia State Police.

The department said she was abducted by her 27-year-old estranged father.

The department said Dorsey was found safe outside of Charlotte, North Carolina, and her father was arrested. Charges against Doresy were not immediately available.